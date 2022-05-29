TEKNOFEST festival gives message about intentions of Turkey and Azerbaijan to work together in field of technology - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. The TEKNOFEST festival gave a message about the intentions of Turkey and Azerbaijan to work together in the field of technology, the Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev told reporters, Trend reports.

The minister noted that it is necessary to hold any events in this format in Azerbaijan. Because we have seen how much benefit this festival has brought over the past period.

"We considered TEKNOFEST as a tool. Such activities increase our children's interest in information technology," he said.

TEKNOFEST International Aviation, Space and Technology Festival is being held in Azerbaijan from May 26 through May 29.

TEKNOFEST in Baku is held by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan. At the same time, the TEKNOFEST production office operates in Baku. The full staff of the office consists of Azerbaijani specialists.

The event has been held annually since 2018, with the joint organization of the Turkish Technology Team Foundation, which is managed by the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology and the technical director of Baykar Makina, in partnership with more than 60 Turkish state institutions, universities and private companies.

The goal is to popularize such areas as aviation, space industry and digital economy, to encourage entrepreneurship in these areas, to identify the knowledge and skills of young engineers through competitions organized within the framework of the festival, as well as to present national technologies to the general public.

