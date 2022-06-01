Bakcell launches eSIM – for the first time in Azerbaijan (VIDEO)

Bakcell customers will be the first in Azerbaijan to benefit from eSIM technology. This novelty will save them from having to use a physical plastic SIM card.

eSIM, being a new generation SIM technology, offers new opportunities for connecting to the Bakcell mobile network and simplifies the overall use of communication services. Moreover, thanks to eSIM, you will be able to use multiple numbers even on smartphones that support one physical SIM card.

In order to purchase a virtual SIM card with Bakcell number or transfer your existing Bakcell number to a virtual SIM, you just need to go to one of the official Bakcell sales centers and scan the number’s QR code with your smartphone.

To check if your smartphone supports eSIM technology and learn more about the service, visit www.bakcell.com/en/esim

It should be noted that this is the second technological innovation presented by Bakcell recently. Not long ago, the company launched VoLTE technology in its network for the first time in Azerbaijan.

Bakcell, being the first mobile operator in Azerbaijan is a part of NEQSOL Holding.