Development of Azerbaijan's Karabakh should be based on green economy - UNDP officer

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Development of Azerbaijani Karabakh should be based on green economy, UNDP (United Nations Development Program) Officer-in-Charge for Azerbaijan Sukhrob Khojimatov said at the 27th Baku Energy Forum on June 3, Trend reports.

"One of the goals of sustainable development is precisely the transition to green energy. We welcome the idea of ​​the Azerbaijani government to create a green zone in Karabakh," Khojimatov said.

According to him, UNDP, together with the World Bank and the EU, organized a mission to assess the volume of restoration work in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War], and the first report was already prepared in late March this year.

The official stressed that the de-mining process in the liberated lands still remains a priority area in cooperation between Azerbaijan and UNDP.

He added that UNDP has already implemented several energy projects with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), as well as a number of projects with the public and private organizations, projects in the field of water and agriculture.