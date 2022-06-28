Azerbaijani Aviators presented state and departmental awards (AD)

A group of Azerbaijani aviators received state and departmental awards and honorary titles on June 28.

More than 50 civil aviation workers of Azerbaijan were awarded medals, orders and honorary titles.

On 1 June 2022, the President of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, signed orders to award a group of workers in the civil aviation sphere with the Emek Order of the 3rd degree, the Tereggi Medal, and also to award honorary titles of “Honored Engineer” and “Honored Pilot” for fruitful work in this field.

The President of AZAL, Mr. Jahangir Asgarov, congratulated workers of civil aviation with state and departmental awards. He noted their high professionalism, dedication and responsible approach to the performance of their duties.

At the meeting Jahangir Asgarov emphasized the constant attention of President, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, to the civil aviation of Azerbaijan and thanked the Head of State for the special care shown to the sphere.

“The hard work and professionalism of Azerbaijani aviators is a significant contribution to the development of the country, which is highly noted by the President of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev. This attention from the President of the country is an important motivation for each employee of the civil aviation of the country. The Head of State has always paid special attention to the civil aviation of the country; there have been significant and serious changes in our field, and major promising projects on civil aviation of the country have been implemented under his leadership. National leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev said that the most important task of “Azerbaijan Airlines” is to ensure flight safety. Every employee of the civil aviation of the country follows this instruction,”- said Jahangir Asgarov.

The President of AZAL noted that next year Azerbaijan's civil aviation will celebrate its 85th anniversary.

The event also saw off the pilots of “Azerbaijan Airlines” for the well-deserved rest. The pilots were thanked for their long service and devotion to civil aviation and they were given honorary certificates and valuable prizes.

The award ceremony can be watched in the following video: https://youtu.be/r4HVPFu6Eno