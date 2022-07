BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. The childbirth benefit in Azerbaijan has been increased by an additional four million manat ($2.35 million) reaching 24 million manat ($14.12 million), Trend reports.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved amendments to the Law "On the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022".

The amendments are related to increasing the childbirth allowance from 200 manat ($117.7) to 300 manat ($176.57) by the beginning of 2022.