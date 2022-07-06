Turkmenistan ready to continue consultations with Azerbaijan on energy cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with the delegation of the Republic of Azerbaijan headed by the Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, who arrived in Ashgabat on a working visit, Trend reports citing the press service of Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the course of the economic partnership, noting that it is developing consistently and on a systematic basis. The importance of building up bilateral cooperation in the energy sector and diversifying schemes for supplying energy carriers to international markets was emphasized.

A milestone event in the Turkmen-Azerbaijani energy cooperation was the signing in January 2021 of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Governments of the two countries on joint exploration, elaboration and development of the Dostluk hydrocarbon field in the Caspian Sea. In this regard, the Turkmen side expressed its readiness to continue bilateral consultations on several energy areas of cooperation.

During the talks, mutual readiness was expressed to continue cooperation, taking into account the existing potential.