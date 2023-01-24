UN supports Azerbaijan in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals - UN Resident Coordinator

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. The UN is supporting Azerbaijan in achieving Sustainable Development Goals, said UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva during a regional seminar dedicated to the joint activities of FAO representative offices in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to her, a joint collaboration framework agreement was signed between the parties aimed at inclusive growth, the creation of stronger institutions providing public services, as well as the promotion of security issues.

"I believe that today's work of the seminar is going to be productive," she said.

She noted that every third person in the world lacks access to food, and every 10-th person is starving.

"The world needs to unite to change the situation in a positive way. By 2030, the world will not achieve its sustainable development goals," Andreeva added.

