BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. The residents of Azerbaijan's industrial zones sold products worth 2.9 billion manat ($1.7 billion), of which 1.1 billion manat ($647.06 million) fell one export, said Chairman of the Economic Zones Development Agency Elshad Nuriyev at the press conference on results of 2022, Trend reports.

According to him, the growth in sales amounted to 22.7 percent compared to 2021, and in exports - 13 percent.

