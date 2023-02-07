Qiwi launches transfers to cards of Azerbaijani banks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. The Qiwi payment service now allows customers of its "Wallet" to make transfers to cards of any banks in Azerbaijan, the payment service said, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Transfers to the card of any bank in Azerbaijan have become available in Qiwi Wallet. Qiwi users can transfer money through the application, web site, as well as through terminals," the press service of the Qiwi group said.

Transfers are available in Azerbaijani manat, dollar and euros, the debit for the sender is made in rubles, and the conversion rate is set by the Qiwi partner bank.