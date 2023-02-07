AZAL starts refunding tickets without fines due to earthquake in Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Passengers of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) flights to/from Türkiye who could not use the services of the airline due to the consequences of the earthquakes are allowed a full refund of the ticket price without fines, or free rebooking, Trend reports citing the press service of AZAL.

Due to earthquakes in the following cities in Türkiye:

Kahramanmarash, Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Malatya, Diyarbakir, Mardin, Batman, Erzurum, Erzinjan, Sivas, Shirnak, Siirt, Van, Mush, Bingol, Agri, Ygdir, Adana, Kars, Rize, Trabzon, Giresun, Ordu, Samsun, Tokat, Merzifon, Kayseri, Adiyaman, Hatay, Elazig, Nevsehir, Kastamonu and Sinop

Tickets for AZAL and Buta Airways flights to/from the international airports of Ankara, Istanbul, Izmir and Antalya, issued before February 6 with a departure date from February 6 to February 21, are allowed to be returned under the involuntary procedure or reissued for any other dates until March 31, 2023 inclusive.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

According to the latest data, as a result of the earthquake, 4,544 people were killed, 26,721 people were injured, and 5,775 buildings were destroyed.