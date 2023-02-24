WB, Azerbaijan discuss prospects for improving country's human capital index - regional director

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. The World Bank (WB) and Azerbaijan are discussing the prospects for improving the country's human capital index, Fadia Saadah, Human Development Director for Europe and Central Asia Region at the World Bank, told reporters on the sidelines of an event dedicated to the presentation of "Review of Azerbaijan's Human Capital", Trend reports.

"The forecast of human capital depends on improving three aspects: education, public health, and social protection. The main purpose of my visit to Azerbaijan is to share the ideas of the World Bank for the improvement of the mentioned aspects," she said.

According to her, the WB updates the human capital indices every 2 years.

"I really hope that Azerbaijan, in cooperation with the World Bank, will not only improve its index but will also be able to develop the mentioned aspects," Saadah added.

The regional director also noted that the state structures of Azerbaijan are open to the human capital improvement program and to the prepared Review. She also said that close cooperation will contribute to achieving the best rates in the field of human resources.

Meanwhile, according to the World Bank report, the human capital index in Azerbaijan increased from 50 to 58 percent from 2010 to 2020.