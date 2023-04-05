Baku to host meeting of Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic Co-op between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. The 19th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan will be held on April 7, Kairat Torebayev, Vice-Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan told reporters on the sidelines of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Business Forum, Trend reports.

According to him, Kazakhstan is interested in developing trade and economic relations with Azerbaijan, and expanding cooperation in the field of investments and as part of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR).

As the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Baku told Trend, Kazakh Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin and Vice-Minister of Trade and Integration Kairat Torebayev will take part in the meeting from the Kazakh side.

The meeting is expected to be attended by representatives of a number of ministries and departments from the two countries.