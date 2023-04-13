Azerbaijan prepares road map for introduction of AI

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. A roadmap for the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) has been prepared in Azerbaijan, Executive Director of the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution of Azerbaijan (C4IR Azerbaijan) Tamerlan Taghiyev said, Trend reports.

Taghiyev made the remark during an event themed "Sustainable Development Technologies: Technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and Cloud Solutions"

According to him, the road map envisions integration of AI into the trade sector.

"Today, digital turnover is actively developing in Azerbaijan and the introduction of AI in this sector is an additional step to accelerate development,” he noted.

“Moreover, work is underway to prepare a digital development strategy with colleagues from international organizations, in particular, to increase internet speed, expand zone coverage, create appropriate conditions, ensure availability of finance, form a venture capital, as well as digital development of the country's regions," the executive director said.

Taghiyev pointed out that all the above work will accelerate the growth of the economy, digitalization in the country, as well as the creation of innovative products.

"Development of cloud solutions and technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution will also accelerate its development and application," he added.