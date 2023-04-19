TuranBank started the next project with IFC

A new agreement has been signed between TuranBank, which actively cooperates with well-known international financial institutions, and International Finance Corporation (IFC) to further enhance the Bank’s expertise in agricultural lending.

IFC will support the Bank in developing new agricultural financial products. To discuss the new product concepts and ensure their alignment with the needs of agribusinesses taking part in the value chain, IFC will help facilitate Round Table meeting with private agri producers. Besides, under the project, training on respective subjects will be held to assure quality of the Bank’s agricultural loan portfolio and improve the capacity of its staff in underwriting agricultural loans.

Execution of this project will positively impact the outcomes of the work the Bank undertakes in the direction of expanding opportunities for agricultural lending, increasing access to agricultural loans, and implementing leading practices in the regions.

TuranBank, which attaches great significance to cooperation with foreign financial institutions, has been cooperating with IFC for over 10 years.

Detailed information about TuranBank’s products and services can be obtained by calling the Bank’s Call Center at 995, visiting its official corporate website https://bit.ly/3fUQtbQ, or following it on social media.