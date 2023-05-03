Azerbaijan’s CBA expects to achieve basic inflation scenario in 2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) expects to achieve the basic inflation scenario (about 8 percent) in 2024, Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov said during a press conference on changes in the discount rate, Trend reports.

According to him, the CBA continues to pursue an anti-inflationary monetary policy, taking into account internal and external inflation risks.

"Annual inflation was 13.6 percent in March 2023, which is two percentage points lower than the peak level recorded in September 2022," he said.

Kazimov pointed out that subsequent measures to curb inflation and economic uncertainty will allow achieving the goal in 2024.

A recent CBA report said actual inflation in the main trading partner countries was relatively low due to the impact of the slowdown in global economic activity, tightening monetary policy in most countries and the downward trend in world commodity prices.

In 2022, the inflation rate in Azerbaijan made up 13.9 percent.