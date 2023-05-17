Azerbaijan's Innovation & Digital Dev't Agency launching pilot project on postal services

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Azerbaijan’s Innovation and Digital Development Agency is launching a pilot project on postal services in the country, the agency’s Acting Chairperson Inara Valiyeva said during the “GSMA Mobile 360 ​​Eurasia 2023” conference in Baku, Trend reports.

"We’ll continue to support citizens in receiving offline services when they come to the post office. However, the new service will focus on moving postal services from offline to online," Valiyeva explained.

According to her, the agency supports the digitalization of small and medium-sized businesses, as well as IT companies that want to enter the Azerbaijani market.

She also noted that the main goal of the agency is a citizen-oriented approach and it’s important to ensure that everyone can access e-services at one click.

"Now we continue to study these issues together with the World Bank and our other partners," Valiyeva said.

She also mentioned VAT cashback as an example of public distribution of e-services.

Brought by the GSMA (Groupe Speciale Mobile Association), the conference features keynote speeches and panel discussions, with a focus on digital resilience for future prosperity, building stronger customer connections, 5G and the future of infrastructure, IoT (internet of things), AI (artificial intelligence) and Machine Learning, fintech, cybersecurity, and more.

The event convenes experts and decision-makers from Azerbaijan and the Eurasian region, including regulators, and senior executives from the leading mobile operators, and digital corporations.