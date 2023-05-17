Azercell diversifying business by intorducing financial technologies - director

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Azercell introduces financial technologies, Director of the Department of Big Data Analysis and Special Projects of Azercell Azad Huseynov said during the GSMA M360 Eurasia 2023 conference in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, financial technologies increase financial inclusion, create jobs, and also increase incomes.

"We decided to diversify our business and started working on fintech projects. We want to bring financial inclusion. We created the first version of our akart app 6 months later, which provides services to both residents of the capital and regions of the country. Today it is 85,000 users, and we will continue to develop this application," Huseynov said.

He noted that 65 percent of 85,000 are people who do not use banking services, and 40 percent are people who do not live in the capital.

"In addition, we have also managed to build an extensive ecosystem of partnerships," he said.

Huseynov said that Azercell has 5.6 million users, and the mobile operator's market share is 49 percent.