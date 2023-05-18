Azerbaijani oil prices increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $79.22 per barrel on May 17, increasing by $1.35 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $77.29 per barrel, up by $1.24 compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $51.08 per barrel, growing by $1.31 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, decreased by $1.18 compared to the previous price and made up $76.33 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on May 18, 2023)