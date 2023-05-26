Azerbaijan allocates over $18M for overhaul of Horadiz-Zangilan highway (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 14:16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on measures for the overhaul of the Horadiz-Zangilan highway in the Zangilan district of the Eastern Zangazur economic region, Trend reports.

Following the decree, 31.4 million manat ($18.4 million) has been allocated for the overhaul of the Horadiz-Zangilan highway with the length of 61 km from the reserve fund of the President of Azerbaijan provided for in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2023 to the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.

The Ministry of Finance was instructed to provide funding in the amount specified in this decree, and the Cabinet of Ministers - to resolve issues arising from this decree.