Azerbaijan, UK have very close relations - Emma Nicholson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. Azerbaijan and the UK have very close relations that have been developing for 30 years, UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy Baroness Emma Nicholson said at a briefing, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan and the UK are actively cooperating. We are ready to share experience with Azerbaijan in many areas. This is a key feature of relations between our countries," she said.

She also added that the purpose of her visit is to participate in the Baku Energy Week and noted that she was very glad to be part of this event.

Baku will host the 28th Caspian Oil and Gas International Exhibition, the 11th International Energy and Renewable Energy Exhibition and the 20th International Transport, Transit and Logistics Exhibition from May 31 to June 3. The 28th International Baku Energy Forum is expected to be held on June 1-2.