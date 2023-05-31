Commercial and technical parameters of bp project in Jabrayil district almost agreed - bp VP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. Commercial and technical parameters of the bp solar power plant project in the Jabrayil district are almost agreed upon, Vice President for Communications and External Relations of bp in the Caspian region Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli told the reporters on the sidelines of the Baku Energy Week, Trend reports.

"According to the bp solar power plant project, the process of clearing the territory of mines is almost completed. The first stage has ended. At the moment, work is underway on deeper cleaning in certain areas of the area. Our negotiations with the Ministry of Energy, including the coordination of technical and commercial parameters, are at the final stage," he said.

Baku Energy Week is traditionally held with the support of the Ministry of Energy and the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

A total of 326 companies from 37 countries of the world have confirmed their participation in the events to be held within the framework of the Baku Energy Week.

The Caspian Oil&Gas and Caspian Power exhibitions will be held at the Baku Expo Center, and the Baku Energy Forum will be hosted by the Baku Congress Center.