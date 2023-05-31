bp to send upper structures of Azeri-Central-East platform to sea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. bp plans to send the upper structures of the Azeri-Central-East platform on the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli block to the sea in June this year, Vice President for Communications and External Relations of bp in the Caspian region Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli told the reporters on the sidelines of the Baku Energy Week, Trend reports.

"The production of the first oil from the Azeri-Central-East platform is scheduled for the beginning of next year. The upper buildings have already been loaded onto the barge. The ceremony of sending to sea will take place in June," he said.

The $6 billion Azeri-Central-East project is the next stage in the development of the giant Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field in the Caspian Sea. The Azeri-Central-East platform and equipment are designed to process up to 100,000 barrels of oil per day.

It is expected that up to 300 million barrels will be produced during the entire duration of the project. The platform will be controlled remotely from the Sangachal terminal and will include an innovative automation system.

Baku Energy Week is traditionally held with the support of the Ministry of Energy and the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

A total of 326 companies from 37 countries of the world have confirmed their participation in the events to be held within the framework of the Baku Energy Week.

The Caspian Oil&Gas and Caspian Power exhibitions will be held at the Baku Expo Center, and the Baku Energy Forum will be hosted by the Baku Congress Center.