Visa working on expanding B2B Connect project in Azerbaijan - Visa VP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Visa is working on expanding the B2B Connect project in Azerbaijan, Vice President and Regional Manager of Visa in Central Asia and Azerbaijan Cristina Doros said during a financial technology summit in Baku, Trend reports.

"Visa started its work in 1997 and has established relations with almost all financial sector partners, both public and private, both small and large enterprises in Azerbaijan. Moreover, we are actively introducing payment technologies in the transport sector in Azerbaijan," Doros said.

According to Doros, Visa's strategy plan for Azerbaijan is coming to an end this year.

"I want to say that during this period we have achieved great success. ApplePay was launched in Azerbaijan, and later GooglePay. We are also actively cooperating with Azerbaijani finance partners in the field of cybersecurity," she said.

Doros pointed out that there are 4 billion Visa cardholders in the world and that 65,000 transactions per second are made via these cards.