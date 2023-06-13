Azerbaijan restores 30 HPPs in Karabakh, aims to build new ones

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. About 30 hydroelectric power plants (HPPs) have been restored in Azerbaijan's Karabakh so far, Head of the Department of Industry and Energy of the Office of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Professor Elshan Hajizade said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the international scientific conference on "Reintegration of territories liberated from occupation into the country's economy: goals and directions".

"Karabakh is a region with hydropower potential. By the end of the year, work on the restoration of other HPPs [along with the mentioned 30 plants] will be completed. New plants will be built," the official added.

The conference has started its work at the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction (AUAC).

Representatives of government agencies, private institutions, and higher educational institutions of the country, scientists from leading universities of Türkiye, Russia, Ukraine, and Northern Macedonia have taken part in the event, organized by the AUAC Business Economics and Management Department.