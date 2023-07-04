Russian IrAero airline launching Saratov-Baku flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. The Russian IrAero airline has announced the launch of direct flights between Russia's Saratov and Azerbaijan's Baku, Trend reports.

According to the company, the flights will be operated on Superjet-100 aircraft once a week on Tuesdays.

The plane will depart from Baku at 16:55 (GMT+4), and arrive in Saratov at 19:05 (GMT+4). The return flight is at 20:20 (GMT+4), landing at 22:55 (GMT+4).

Azerbaijan is one of the most-visited destinations in the CIS for Russian tourists. In 2021, Azerbaijan was one of the top five countries visited by tourists from Russia. Russians can fly directly from Moscow, St. Petersburg, Novosibirsk, Kazan, Krasnoyarsk, Ufa, Samara, Yekaterinburg, Rostov-on-Don and Mineralnye Vody to Baku and from Moscow and St. Petersburg to other regions.