Hungary calls on EU to support gas supply growth from Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations of Hungary Peter Szijjártó has called on the EU to support the expansion of gas supplies from Azerbaijan, Zoltán Kovács, Hungary's Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Relations, wrote on his page on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

"FM Szijjártó asserted that Brussels has forfeited its right to influence Hungary's natural gas sources due to its refusal to finance energy infrastructure expansion. He emphasized the need for diversification in energy sources and the recently initiated gas flow from Azerbaijan. However, he highlighted the insufficient capacity in Southeast European infrastructure and called on the European Union to support expansion," he said.

Kovács also noted that FM Szijjártó also discussed the importance of economic ties between Hungary and Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, MVM CEEnergy, the largest Hungarian wholesale trader of natural gas, and SOCAR, the state oil company of Azerbaijan, signed a contract for the sale of 100 million cubic meters of gas, deliveries of which will begin in the fourth quarter of 2023. SOCAR has already started pumping the first 50 million cubic meters of gas into Hungarian storage facilities.