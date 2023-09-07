Azerbaijan to increase fertilizer exports to Brazil

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. The agenda is to increase the volume of fertilizer exports from Azerbaijan to Brazil on a sustainable basis, said Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov at an event dedicated to Brazil's Independence Day, Trend reports.

“The trade turnover between our countries is increasing, and the agenda is to increase the volume of fertilizer exports from our country on a sustainable basis, which is important for Brazil to ensure stable growth of its agricultural production,” Mammadov said.

Also, according to the deputy minister, a number of draft documents in various fields are currently being considered.

“A total of 15 draft agreements are under consideration, two of which are agreements on education and agriculture. They are expected to be signed in the near future,” he added.

The deputy minister also said that events dedicated to the culture of both countries are regularly organized in both Azerbaijan and Brazil. This year it is planned to hold a number of events in connection with the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Brazil.