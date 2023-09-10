Turkmenistan to host meeting of High-Level Working Group on Caspian Sea Issues

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Economy Materials 10 September 2023 20:57 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. Tomorrow the sixth meeting of the High-Level Working Group on Caspian Sea Issues will be held in Turkmenistan, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Embassy in Turkmenistan.

The sixth meeting of the High-Level Working Group on Caspian Sea Issues will be held on September 11-13 in Ashgabat (Turkmenistan). Delegations from Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Turkmenistan will take part in the discussions.

Azerbaijan will be represented at the meeting by a delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov.

