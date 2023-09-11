Communication development in South Caucasus is key point for Central Asia - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. The development of communications in the South Caucasus is one of the most important points for Central Asia, Kazakh Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alim Bayel told reporters, Trend reports.

"Central Asia has no access to the world's oceans." Therefore, diversification of transportation and logistics routes is important for us. We are working on the development of the Middle Corridor, also in the direction of north-south, as is Azerbaijan. We export in the direction of China; a way through Pakistan is being developed; and there is also a way through Russia. Consequently, all routes are important for us and their diversification," he said.

He stressed that according to the trilateral statement between Azerbaijan, Russia, and Armenia of November 10, 2020, communication lines in the region should be unblocked.

"We are in favor of unblocking communication lines in the South Caucasus region so that both Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia move toward fruitful cooperation. This is also important for us and for Central Asia, so that there is peace, stability, and development in the region and that we can cooperate and transport our cargo. I think now in the region it is necessary to build not barriers, not obstacles, but on the contrary, to open as many communications and routes as possible," the ambassador added.