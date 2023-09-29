Azerbaijan betting on exporting its electricity to Europe via Türkiye

NAKHCHIVAN, Azerbaijan, September 29. Connecting the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to the network of the European Association of Transmission System Operators of Electricity (ENTSO-E) will increase the potential for production and export of electricity to Türkiye and further to Europe, Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Fuad Najafli said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the III Azerbaijan-Türkiye Energy Forum and the I International Conference "Nakhchivan - the Green Energy Zone".

According to him, the modernization of existing power plants and the construction of new ones through public-private partnerships, increasing electricity production from renewable energy sources (primarily solar), as well as the implementation of new projects, will ensure a stable export of electricity.

He noted that the establishment of a SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) center for operational management and monitoring of the energy system will lead to improved efficiency of electricity supply and sustainable reduction of losses in the production system.

The Azerbaijani-Turkish Energy Forum was initiated within the framework of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the two countries to further strengthen strategic energy cooperation. The first forum was held on December 21–22, 2021, in Baku, and the second one on October 5–6, 2022, in Istanbul.