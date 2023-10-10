Azerbaijan to facilitate Ukraine in restoring electricity distribution network

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. Azerbaijan plans to provide Ukraine with equipment for the restoration of energy distribution networks, Trend reports.

Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Ukraine Seymur Mardaliyev held a meeting on this issue.

The Ambassador reminded that President Ilham Aliyev signed an order to allocate $7.6 million to the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for humanitarian aid to Ukraine in mid-July. In this regard, in the near future, it is planned to transfer equipment to Ukraine for the restoration of power distribution networks.

German Galushchenko thanked Azerbaijan for the support provided to the Ukrainian energy sector, which, in particular, helped maintain Ukraine's energy system last winter.

"We very much appreciate our cooperation with Azerbaijan in the energy sector and hope that this cooperation will be strengthened," the ministry said.

The ministry also emphasized that Ukraine received from Azerbaijan 10 cargoes of humanitarian aid for the energy sector, including 50 reserve power plants and 45 power transformers.