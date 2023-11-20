Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Economy

Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee talks on Eyvazli customs post reopening

Economy Materials 20 November 2023 13:46 (UTC +04:00)
Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee talks on Eyvazli customs post reopening

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. The resumption of work of the "Eyvazli" customs post, which is located in Azerbaijan's Gubadli district liberated from Armenian occupation, depends on inter-country trade ties, Chairman of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan Shahin Baghirov told journalists, Trend reports.

"There is currently no mobility (traffic) at the Eyvazli customs post. In the future, we intend to improve the capacity of all Azerbaijani checkpoints in accordance with state policy," he said.

Will be updated

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more