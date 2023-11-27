World Bank binds over to supporting Middle Corridor - vice president

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 27. The World Bank is committed to supporting the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor) in partnership with the governments along the route and other multilateral organizations, said Antonella Bassani, the World Bank’s Vice President for Europe and Central Asia, Trend reports.

"Our new research reveals that the Middle Corridor is not only feasible, but also has the potential to become vital to the economy of the countries along its path," she said.

According to Bassani, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Kazakhstan, together with other countries, have made considerable progress in aligning their vision and moving this corridor forward.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor.

The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe.

The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.