FinTech Alliance expecting to develop close cooperation with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. The FinTech Alliance hopes for the development of close cooperation between the UK and Azerbaijan in the field of fintech, FinTech Alliance Chairman Alastair Lukies told Trend.

He spoke at the InMerge Innovation Summit in Baku.

"Fintech plays an important role in the development of every country, and if Azerbaijan continues on this path, other countries will consider it as a role model," he emphasized.

Lukies also added that FinTech has participated in various initiatives such as the Astana International Financial Center in Kazakhstan, and has collaborated with many other countries in the field of fintech, including Australia, Canada, Singapore and South Korea.

"The company is looking for opportunities to develop fintech, and it is clear that the potential for this in Azerbaijan is extremely promising," he said.

The InMerge Innovation Summit has started in Baku on November 30 and will end on December 1.

InMerge, the region's largest innovation summit, is aimed at bringing together prominent organizations, entrepreneurs, and investors to debate the topic of innovation and potential alliances.

