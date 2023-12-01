Forming ecosystem promotes dev't, birth of novelties in Azerbaijan - PASHA Holding

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. The creation of an ecosystem contributes to the development and emergence of innovations in Azerbaijan, Deputy General Director of PASHA Holding Farid Mammadov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the InMerge Innovation Summit held in Baku.

"We define an ecosystem as follows: it is the environment, products, platforms, and services that enable our customers to have integrated and seamless journeys within our ecosystem. These journeys provide additional value, such as bonuses or decreased costs, particularly in the setting of a marketplace," he said.

According to him, PASHA Holding is also focusing on developing its own ecosystem.

"Our experience in this area has enabled us to develop the largest local marketplace and successfully launch a FinTech wallet. Not only are these global inventions, but they are also one-of-a-kind solutions for our local market. It has also enabled us to attract outstanding ecosystem partners. For example, consider our recent and ongoing collaboration with Trendyol," he added.

The InMerge Innovation Summit has started in Baku on November 30 and will end on December 1.

InMerge, the region's largest innovation summit, is aimed at bringing together prominent organizations, entrepreneurs, and investors to debate the topic of innovation and potential alliances.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel