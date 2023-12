DUBAI, Azerbaijan, December 1. Global emissions should be reduced by more than 40 percent by 2030, said national coordinator of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Umayra Taghiyeva, Trend reports.

Taghiyeva made the statement on the sidelines of the World Climate Action Summit (COP28), organized within the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change taking place in Dubai.

Will be updated