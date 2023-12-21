Turkish Minister details volume of trade turnover with Azerbaijan since start of year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. The volume of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Türkiye amounted to $6.7 billion from January through November 2023, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijani-Turkish Investment Forum.

During this period, Türkiye's exports to Azerbaijan were $2.5 billion, while imports from Azerbaijan totaled $4.2 billion, according to him.

The Minister said that the total volume of trade transaction between the nations in 2022 was less than the indication for the first 11 months of 2023. At the time, the total annual commercial turnover was $6.5 billion. Exports to Azerbaijan are $2.5 billion, while imports from Azerbaijan total $4 billion.

The Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum started in Baku today.

The forum will explore opportunities for expanding Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation in various fields, and investment agreements and cooperation agreements will be signed.

More than 600 representatives from government institutions and the private sector from both countries are participating in the event.

The forum will include panel sessions covering investment, trade, agriculture, defense industry, green energy, and health tourism sectors.

