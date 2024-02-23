Kazakhstan congratulates Azerbaijan on its chairmanship in COP29

Baku, Azerbaijan, February 23. Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alim Bayel has congratulated Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev on the country's chairmanship of this year's 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), Trend reports, referring to Kazakhstan's embassy in Azerbaijan.

On his part, Mukhtar Babayev highlighted that COP29 would be among the most extensive events ever hosted in Azerbaijan, both in terms of scale and participant numbers, and he discussed the ongoing preparations for the event.

The sides also discussed the prospects of the development of green diplomacy and exchanged views on topical issues on the global and regional environmental agenda.

Furthermore, as part of the bilateral meeting, the participants addressed several Kazakh initiatives dedicated to fostering climate dialogue in the region. They also reached an agreement to collaborate on the introduction and reintroduction of diverse animal species.

The decision to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023, enabling Azerbaijan to host the above event in November.

