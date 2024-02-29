Baku Metro to launch new projects to improve its mobility

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 29. New projects aimed at enhancing the mobility of the Baku Metro will be launched in the near future, the Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, a member of the Supervisory Board of Baku Metro CJSC Samir Mammadov said during the scientific-practical conference on "Unchanged Values and Changing Opportunities" held in Baku, Trend reports.

"Considering the population density, the priorities of the Baku Metro are changing. The conceptual development plan of Baku Metro CJSC was discussed within the framework of the digital twin platform. The construction under the new project will be carried out according to a minimal scenario," the official noted.

"Efforts are undertaken to enhance the mobility of Baku Metro CJSC in connection with COP29," Mammadov added.

Notably, subways carried 11.8 percent of all passengers across Azerbaijan in January 2024.

