Azerbaijan's non-oil sector to demonstrate growth

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. The volume of non-oil and gas exports may grow by 85 percent in 2026 compared to 2023, Deputy Economy Minister of Azerbaijan Sahib Mammadov said during the "Impact of transition to the green economy on consumer behavior and consumer market: challenges and prospects" forum, Trend reports.

In his opinion, it will be possible due to the growth of non-oil GDP (every year by 5 percent on average). He mentioned that such tasks are set out in the strategy "Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities of Socio-Economic Development and Socio-Economic Development Strategy for 2022-2026."

"As a result of the implementation of the strategies, the country's economy will grow by an average of 3-4 percent every year, while non-oil and gas GDP will grow by an average of 5 percent annually, and the share of the private sector in the economy will reach 88 percent," the deputy minister emphasized.

