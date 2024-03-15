Meeting held between the management of Bank Respublika and The Bank of New York Mellon

A large delegation of senior leaders from The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon), the global financial services company, visited Bank Respublika.

From Bank Respublika side the meeting was led by Shakir Rahimov, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Bank Respublika. Parties discussed issues of mutual interests and future development prospects of cooperation. The discussions centred on the role of BNY Mellon in enhancing the country's access to the global markets infrastructure and broadening coperation/relationships with Bank Respublika.

It should be noted that Bank Respublika is one of the first banks among the country's banks that successfully passed all required international procedures and opened a correspondent account in US Dollars at BNY Mellon. The establishment of this relationship with BNY Mellon is another indicator of confidence of foreign counterparties at Bank Respublika in the international settlement market.

The agreements reached by Bank Respublika with one of the world's leading banks contribute to the expansion of activities in the field of international settlements and the strengthening of the bank's status in the global financial arena. The expansion of cooperation with foreign partners, one of the main priorities of Bank Respublika's activities, creates more favorable conditions for doing business for the bank's clients - representatives of the corporate sector, small and medium-sized entrepreneurs, to conduct business.

