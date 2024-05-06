ADB's forecast for economic growth in Central, Western Asia remains positive.....(UPDATE)

TBİLİSİ, Georgia, May 4. Asian Development Bank's (ADB) forecast for economic growth in Central and Western Asia countries remains positive, ADB Director General for Central and Western Asia Eugenue Zhukov said during the briefing at the ADB annual meeting in Tbilisi today, Trend reports.

“In general, ADB's forecast for the countries of Central and Western Asia is very positive. There is a slight slowdown this year. Inflation will also come down. Certainly, some shocks could materialize due to slowing economic growth in neighboring countries and high food and energy prices. Inflationary pressures could always resume. Geopolitical tensions could also affect the economy. But reforms are ongoing, policies are right, and countries can overcome the challenges. Climate change has created very serious disasters in Central and Western Asian countries,” he said.

The meeting of the Board of Governors started today. The opening marks the official start of the annual meeting. It is attended by distinguished guest from the host country.

To note, the theme of the 57th Annual Meeting, to be held May 2-5, is Bridge to the Future.

The Annual Meeting is an opportunity for ADB Governors to address development issues and challenges facing the Asia-Pacific region. Several thousand participants regularly join the meeting, including finance ministers, central bank governors, senior government officials, representatives of the private sector, international and civil society organizations, youth, academia, and the media.

