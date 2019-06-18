Armenian armed forces fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions by using 82-mm mortars

18 June 2019 12:21 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 18

Trend:

The Armenian Armed Forces fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Aghdam district, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry on June 18.

The Azerbaijani positions were fired from 82-mm mortars.

Over the past 24 hours, Armenian armed forces have violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops 20 times.

The Armenian armed forces were using heavy machine guns and sniper rifles.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

