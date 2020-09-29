Secretary General of TURKPA concerned about exacerbation of situation around Karabakh conflict

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 29

Trend:

Secretary General of TURKPA Altynbek Mamaiusupov expresses his concern on the military escalation in the Nagorno Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan and condemns the shelling of the Azerbaijani settlements by Armenian armed forces, which resulted in significant casualties, Trend reports.

Secretary General reassured that the Parliamentary Assembly strongly supports the earliest settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the basis of sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of the internationally recognized borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan that is also enshrined in TURKPA declarations (2015 Astana Declarations, 2017 Ala-Archa Declaration, 2018 Izmir Declaration and 2019 Baku Declaration).

At the same time, Secretary General underlined the inadmissibility of any provocative statements and actions that potentially could undermine the peaceful resolution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the negotiation process supported by the OSCE Minsk Group.

Secretary General expressed deepest condolences to the people of Azerbaijan over the loss of civilians and wishes a fast recovery of the injured persons.