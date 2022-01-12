EU Special rep 'worried' over reports on incidents on Armenian-Azerbaijan border

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

Trend:

The recent incidents on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border didn't go unnoticed by the EU, in particular the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar.

"Deeply worried by reports of renewed incidents and casualties on Armenian-Azerbaijani border," Klaar said, Trend reports via his Twitter account.

"Important for the sides to de-escalate and make full use of available mechanisms, in particular the hotline between MoDs established under EU auspices in November 2021," the publication said.

EU is ready to work with sides for a distancing of forces and reiterate our readiness to provide additional support in working with Armenia and Azerbaijan on border delimitation and demarcation, Klaar said.