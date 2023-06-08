Armenia subjects Azerbaijani Army positions to fire (UPDATE)

Details added, first published at 09:46

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. The Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Brun settlement of the Garakilsa district, using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of Ahmadli settlement of the Lachin region on June 7, at 22:45 (GMT+4), Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

Also, members of illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army’s positions stationed in the direction of Shusha city on June 8, at 07:40 (GMT+4).

Azerbaijan took adequate retaliatory measures in these directions.