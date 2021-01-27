Azercell’s digital solutions now on IBA Mobile app!

Azercell's digital solutions are now available on IBA Mobile application! The country's leading mobile operator “Azercell Telecom” LLC is pleased to realize its next novelty by entering into a cooperation with the International Bank of Azerbaijan. Thus, the users of IBA mobile will now be able to activate Azercell's NNTV, Bookmate, BluTV and ivi services through the application.

It is quite easy to subscribe to the services with IBA mobile, distinguished by its user-friendly interface and functionality. Simply go to section "Other" on IBA mobile, then click the "Partners" and subscribe to your favorite service in the "Azercell applications" category.

Leading mobile operator applies exclusive terms to Bookmate application, which includes more than 4 million works of world and Azerbaijani literature in electronic and audio formats. Only Azercell subscribers can join the service with a 50% discount for just 3.50 AZN per month. Bookmate allows readers to use the rich electronic library in Azerbaijani, Turkish, English, Russian and other languages, share their favorite books with friends on social networks, as well as enrich the application with new books, regardless of location and device used. The daily usage fee is 0.19 AZN.

Azercell provides its subscribers with exclusive access to NNTV service, which streams more than 200 local and foreign TV channels online and in high quality. It is possible to use the service for 4 AZN per month or 0.20 AZN per day. Azercell, which is always focused on the convenience of its subscribers, also offers special packages for this service. For more information please visit https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/digital-solutions/nntv.html .

Azercell also allows its subscribers to watch Turkish movies and series, which have rapidly gained popularity in the world in recent years, as well as Turkish TV channels at discounted prices in the framework of an exclusive partnership with BluTV. Watch Turkish films with 4K quality without any ads for not 4.99 AZN, but only 3 AZN per month on your smartphone or Smart TV! The daily subscription fee is 0.25 AZN.

Moreover, Azercell delights movie fans with its ivi service at a time when cinemas are closed. It allows you to watch the world's most popular and exclusive movies on 5 devices at the same time, including Smart TV. Do not miss the opportunity to watch the latest movies in high quality without ads for only 5.99 AZN per month or 0.40 AZN per day!

Azad Huseynov, Head of Big Data and Analysis Department and Consumer Segment Business Structure at Azercell, noted: “We have been successfully implementing our digitalization policy for two years now. As self-service products are especially relevant nowadays, we try to make the lives of our subscribers easier with innovative business solutions. I think we have taken another important step in this direction together with the International Bank of Azerbaijan, and I believe that this cooperation will be beneficial for our customers”.



Taleh Tahirli, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Transformation Officer of the Bank, noted that such successful integration of mobile services contributes to the development of the innovation ecosystem in our country. "Combining the capabilities of the International Bank of Azerbaijan and Azercell, each of which is a leader in their field of activities, will form a useful customer experience and pave the way for the emergence of new innovative solutions", he added.

Please go to https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/digital-solutions.html to learn more about the portfolio of digital solutions offered by Azercell.

For more information, please contact [email protected]

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 89.3%; and population coverage 99.8%. Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology, mobile and online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell tested 5G pilot network for the first time in the country in the frame of “Bakutel 2019” exhibition. Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, including Baku and Absheron peninsula. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard. The mobile operator received the title of "The Telecommunication Company of the Year" among hundreds of organizations in the prestigious STEVIE 2020 competition. The company was ranked on the top in this nomination and won the Gold Award.