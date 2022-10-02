Khojavand prosecutor's office investigate case in connection with injured person as result of mine explosion (UPDATE

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. The Khojavand district prosecutor's office received information that one person has hit a mine in the liberated Tagavard village of Khojavand istrict on October 2, Trend reports via press service of the prosecutor's office.

Rasim Karimzade, a resident of Sabirabad district, born in 2002, was injured in the incident.

Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) stated that an anti-personnel mine exploded in the unmined area of the liberated village of Tagavard of Khojavand region on October 2, 2022.

The preliminary investigation showed that he was working on repair and construction work in the area, sustained injuries of varying severity as a result of a mine explosion.

The Khojavand district prosecutor's office is currently investigating the case.