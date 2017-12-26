First VP Mehriban Aliyeva receives Order of saint Equal to Apostles Duchess Olga (PHOTO)

26 December 2017 20:45 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

Trend:

A ceremony to present the Order of the saint Equal to the Apostles Duchess Olga of the 2nd Degree, a high order of the Russian Orthodox Church, to Azerbaijan's First Vice-President, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva was held in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow.

The order was conferred to Mehriban Aliyeva by Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia for her support of the Russian Orthodox Church, as well as her outstanding contributions to strengthening friendship between Russia and Azerbaijan.

In his remarks, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia thanked First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for her support to the Russian Orthodox Church, as well as for her great contribution to strengthening friendly relations between Russia and Azerbaijan.

Patriarch Kirill highlighted Mehriban Aliyeva's activities as a public figure, as well as the works done by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, which she heads. He hailed Mehriban Aliyeva's involvement in the implementation of a number of huge projects as the President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, saying she received a number of prestigious awards for her services.

"Being UNESCO and ISESCO Goodwill ambassador, the Azerbaijani first lady was also awarded the high state awards by presidents of France, Pakistan, Serbia and Poland," he added.

Patriarch Kirill then presented the Order to Mehriban Aliyeva.

Addressing the ceremony, Mehriban Aliyeva thanked Patriarch Kirill for the high award.

The the Order of the saint Equal to the Apostles Duchess Olga of the 2nd Degree is granted to women for their merits in various fields of church, state and public service.

In 2013, under the patronage of Mehriban Aliyeva, the first monument to the saint Equal to the Apostles Prince Vladimir in Russia was constructed in Astrakhan. Under her personal instructions, the area adjacent to the monument was landscaped in 2017.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan-Russia relations reached level of strategic partnership
Politics 00:27
Authorized capital of Azerbaijan’s Mortgage, Credit Guarantee Fund set
Economy news 26 December 20:45
Ilham Aliyev attends CIS informal meeting in Moscow (PHOTO)
Politics 26 December 20:33
Azerbaijan’s defense minister checks state of combat readiness of units in frontline zone (PHOTO)
Politics 26 December 19:37
Azerbaijan approves 2018 budget of unemployment insurance fund
Politics 26 December 17:13
Azerbaijan approves 2018 budget of State Social Protection Fund
Politics 26 December 17:00
Azerbaijani president increases living wage for 2018
Politics 26 December 16:16
Azerbaijan approves needs criterion for 2018
Politics 26 December 16:12
Azerbaijan's mortgage and credit guarantee funds merge
Business 26 December 13:43
President Aliyev approves Azerbaijan’s state budget for 2018
Business 26 December 09:44
Berdimuhamedov: Azerbaijani people led by President Aliyev achieved success in state building
Politics 25 December 19:29
Goshgar Tahmazli appointed chairman of Azerbaijan's Food Security Agency
Politics 25 December 18:42
President Aliyev presents "Istiglal" Order to People's Artist Farhad Badalbayli (PHOTO)
Politics 25 December 15:18
Mongolian president phones President Ilham Aliyev
Politics 25 December 13:53
Ilham Aliyev says additional measures important to further expand economic co-op with Russia
Politics 25 December 11:32
Russia's president phones Ilham Aliyev
Politics 25 December 00:15
Albanian president congratulates President Aliyev
Politics 24 December 15:55
Shavkat Mirziyoyev: All achievements of Azerbaijan's domestic and foreign policy are sarelated to Ilham Aliyev's wise policy
Politics 24 December 13:52