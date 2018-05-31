Ilham Aliyev: Strengthening of Islamic solidarity one of main priorities of Azerbaijan's foreign policy

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 31

Trend:

Strengthening of Islamic solidarity is one of the main priority issues of foreign policy for Azerbaijan, said President Ilham Aliyev.

He made the remarks May 31 during a meeting with heads of diplomatic missions and ambassadors of Muslim countries in Azerbaijan on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

He stressed that Azerbaijan provides support in international organizations for decisions and resolutions that protect the interests of all Muslim countries, and initiated many of them.

“The Organization of Islamic Cooperation rightfully highly appreciates the activity of Azerbaijan in this direction, and repeatedly stated that Azerbaijan plays a very important role in the issues of Islamic solidarity,” he said. “We are active members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. As you know, last year was announced in Azerbaijan as the “Year of Islamic Solidarity”. With the participation of your countries, grandiose 4th Islamic Solidarity Games were held in Baku. These Games are not just a sports competition, they also demonstrated the unity of the Islamic world, and we must try to fully ensure the unity of the Islamic world.”

The Azerbaijani president reminded that the ancient Azerbaijani city of Nakhchivan was declared the capital of Islamic culture this year.

“This is the second time that an Azerbaijani city is awarded this honorary title,” Ilham Aliyev noted. “The first time this title was awarded to Baku. This shows that the entire Muslim world recognizes Nakhchivan as the ancient Azerbaijani land, the Muslim land. Our monuments important for the entire Muslim community located in Nakhchivan are monuments of global significance. As you know, Azerbaijan plays an important role in introducing Islamic culture in the world. Exhibitions, presentations, other cultural events held in many European countries promote Islamic culture and embody Islamic values. We will continue this policy in the future.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news